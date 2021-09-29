Tech Glitch Reveal

Make a bold first impression with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This design fuses digital distortion, RGB split, neon glow, scan bars and light trails for a modern tech aesthetic. Drop in your logo and slogan, adjust colors, glow and contrast, and fine-tune background particles and light intensity. The centered composition and dynamic timing make it perfect for intros or outros across content, from gaming to tech and beyond. Easy to customize, fast to render, and built to stand out.