Quick Glitch Logo

Launch your brand with a fast, high-impact logo animation. This energetic glitch design layers digital distortion, RGB split, scanning bars, and bold flashes to deliver a standout reveal. A clean final lock-up showcases your logo and tagline over a reflective floor, ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize the background, glow, logo color override, and tagline to match your brand. Pair it with your own audio for maximum punch. If you want a quick, modern, tech-forward ident that grabs attention, this template is the perfect choice.