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CHAMPION AUTHOR

vivace_studio

I have a deep passion for creating art and am fully dedicated to effectively conveying your message to any audience through exceptional motion graphics.
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vivace_studio's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
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PORTFOLIO
Multi Photo Opener
By vivace_studio
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00:09
Multi Photo Opener Original theme video
Slice Stomp
By vivace_studio
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00:10
Slice Stomp Original theme video
Spectrum Vault
By vivace_studio
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2K
Spectrum Vault Original theme video
Dynamic Stomp Opener - Horizontal
By vivace_studio
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00:10
Dynamic Stomp Opener - Horizontal Original theme video
Merry Christmas
By vivace_studio
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00:18
Merry Christmas Original theme video
Flying Balloons Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:08
Flying Balloons Logo Reveal Original 2 theme video
Web Search Promo Short Version
By vivace_studio
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00:15
Web Search Promo Short Version Original theme video
Fast Photos Opener
By vivace_studio
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00:09
Fast Photos Opener Original theme video
Neon Christmas Wishes
By vivace_studio
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00:24
Neon Christmas Wishes Light Logo theme video
Family Photos On The Wall
By vivace_studio
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60fps
00:59
Family Photos On The Wall Original theme video
Short News Opener
By vivace_studio
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00:08
Short News Opener Original theme video
Colorful Web Promo - Horizontal
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:36
Colorful Web Promo - Horizontal Original theme video
Cyber Glitch
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:06
Cyber Glitch Original theme video
Youtube Box Call Outs
By vivace_studio
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00:12
Youtube Box Call Outs Original theme video
Summer Mood Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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2K
Summer Mood Lyrics Original theme video
Fast Photo Intro
By vivace_studio
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00:10
Fast Photo Intro Original theme video
Tropical Reveal
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:10
Tropical Reveal Original theme video
Real Estate Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:07
Real Estate Logo Reveal Original theme video
Balloon Explosion Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:07
Balloon Explosion Logo Reveal Original theme video
Sketch Logo
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:11
Sketch Logo Original theme video
Hands Logo
By vivace_studio
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00:06
Hands Logo Original theme video
Loading Search Bar - Horizontal
By vivace_studio
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00:11
Loading Search Bar - Horizontal Original theme video
Error Reveal
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:07
Error Reveal Original theme video
Hands Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:07
Hands Logo Reveal Original theme video
Funny Box Logo
By vivace_studio
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00:13
Funny Box Logo Original theme video
Stomp Opener
By vivace_studio
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00:10
Stomp Opener Original theme video
Funny Character Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:07
Funny Character Logo Reveal Theme 3 theme video
Box Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:07
Box Logo Reveal Original theme video
Drift Car Visualizer
By vivace_studio
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Drift Car Visualizer Original theme video
Glitch TV Logo
By vivace_studio
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00:07
Glitch TV Logo Old TV Original theme video
Retro Camera Reveal
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:15
Retro Camera Reveal Original theme video
Funny Logo
By vivace_studio
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00:08
Funny Logo Original theme video
Happy Easter
By vivace_studio
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00:07
Happy Easter Original theme video
Lofi Camping Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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Lofi Camping Lyrics Original theme video
Lofi Train Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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Lofi Train Lyrics Original theme video
Beach Reveal
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:09
Beach Reveal Original theme video
Character Call Outs
By vivace_studio
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00:07
Character Call Outs Original theme video
Polaroid Intro - Horizontal
By vivace_studio
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00:14
Polaroid Intro - Horizontal Theme 3 theme video
3D Rotation Logo Transition
By vivace_studio
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00:04
3D Rotation Logo Transition Original theme video
Elegant Frames Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:13
Elegant Frames Reveal Original theme video
Sova Shock Dart
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:10
Sova Shock Dart Original theme video
Flight of Memories Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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2K
Flight of Memories Lyrics Original theme video
Minimal App Promo
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:36
Minimal App Promo Original theme video
Car Audio Visualizer - Horizontal
By vivace_studio
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Car Audio Visualizer - Horizontal Original theme video
Across The Sky Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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2K
Across The Sky Lyrics Original theme video
Balloons Logo - Horizontal
By vivace_studio
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00:10
Balloons Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Valoguard Hidden Shelter
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:15
Valoguard Hidden Shelter Original theme video
Beyond Infinity Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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2K
Beyond Infinity Lyrics Black Hole theme video
Torn Papers Stomp
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:07
Torn Papers Stomp Original theme video
Red Button Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:08
Red Button Logo Reveal Original theme video
Stylish Apparel Story
By vivace_studio
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60fps
00:15
Stylish Apparel Story Black Friday theme video
Hip Hop Audio Visualizer
By vivace_studio
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2K
Hip Hop Audio Visualizer Original theme video
Minimal Shape Logo
By vivace_studio
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00:09
Minimal Shape Logo Originall theme video
Drift Car Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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Drift Car Lyrics Original theme video
City Lights Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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2K
City Lights Lyrics Original theme video
Lofi Road To The Sea Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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Lofi Road To The Sea Lyrics Original theme video
Lofi Spaceship Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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2K
Lofi Spaceship Lyrics Evening Light theme video
Night Flight Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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Night Flight Lyrics Original theme video
Colorful Employee Interview
By vivace_studio
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60fps
00:30
Colorful Employee Interview Original theme video
DJ Audio Visualizer
By vivace_studio
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DJ Audio Visualizer Original theme video
Search Logo With Images
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:12
Search Logo With Images Original theme video
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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2K · 60fps
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics Original theme video
Valorant Stream Screen
By vivace_studio
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00:10
Valorant Stream Screen Original theme video
Space Travel Viz
By vivace_studio
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Space Travel Viz Purple theme video
Makeup & Beauty Story
By vivace_studio
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60fps
00:15
Makeup & Beauty Story Black Friday theme video
Torn Paper Stories 1
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:15
Torn Paper Stories 1 Original theme video
Dynamic Travel Slideshow
By vivace_studio
Edit
60fps
00:18
Dynamic Travel Slideshow Original theme video
Glitch Intro
By vivace_studio
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00:06
Glitch Intro Original theme video
Hearthstone Stream Screen
By vivace_studio
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00:10
Hearthstone Stream Screen Original theme video
Magnifying Glass Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:14
Magnifying Glass Reveal Theme 4 theme video
Burn In Fire Gaming Logo
By vivace_studio
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00:08
Burn In Fire Gaming Logo Original theme video
Lowrider Music Viz
By vivace_studio
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Lowrider Music Viz Theme 5 theme video
Minimal Line Logo
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:07
Minimal Line Logo Original theme video
Web Search Photo Roll - Horizontal
By vivace_studio
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00:12
Web Search Photo Roll - Horizontal Original theme video
Luxury Silver & Gold Logo
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:14
Luxury Silver & Gold Logo Blue theme video
Christmas Slides
By vivace_studio
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00:30
Christmas Slides Original theme video
Search Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:10
Search Logo Reveal Original theme video
Through Photos Slideshow
By vivace_studio
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2K
00:30
Through Photos Slideshow Original theme video
Web Search Promo Long Version
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:32
Web Search Promo Long Version Original theme video
Photo Slide Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:10
Photo Slide Logo Reveal Original theme video
Pizza Food Logo
By vivace_studio
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60fps
00:07
Pizza Food Logo Original theme video
Dark Gold & Silver Logo
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:06
Dark Gold & Silver Logo Original theme video
Clean Frames Reveal
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:07
Clean Frames Reveal Original theme video
Summer Vibe Lyrics
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K
Summer Vibe Lyrics Original theme video
Christmas Balls Logo
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:07
Christmas Balls Logo Theme 8 theme video
Photos In The Winter Forest
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:45
Photos In The Winter Forest Original theme video
Christmas Ball Reveal
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:08
Christmas Ball Reveal Original theme video
Technology Glitch Logoa
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:06
Technology Glitch Logoa Original theme video
Street Flow Lyrics
By vivace_studio
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Street Flow Lyrics Original theme video
Hand Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:06
Hand Logo Reveal Original theme video
Hand Click Logo Reveal
By vivace_studio
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00:06
Hand Click Logo Reveal Original theme video
Hologram Viz
By vivace_studio
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Hologram Viz Original theme video
Funny Character Job Offer
By vivace_studio
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60fps
00:23
Funny Character Job Offer Original theme video
Skater Viz
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K
Skater Viz Bright theme video
Sparkler Moments In Lyrics
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K
Sparkler Moments In Lyrics Original 2 theme video
Happy Family Photos
By vivace_studio
Edit
60fps
00:55
Happy Family Photos Original theme video
Happy Travel Slideshow
By vivace_studio
Edit
60fps
00:23
Happy Travel Slideshow Original theme video
Funny Boxer Reveal
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:08
Funny Boxer Reveal Original theme video
Forest Frames Story
By vivace_studio
Edit
4K
00:36
Forest Frames Story Original theme video
Wax Stamp Logo
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:10
Wax Stamp Logo Original theme video
Mosaic Corporate Opener
By vivace_studio
Edit
60fps
00:08
Mosaic Corporate Opener Original theme video
Rain Logo
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:06
Rain Logo Background 2 theme video
Apparel Instagram Promo
By vivace_studio
Edit
60fps
00:15
Apparel Instagram Promo Original theme video
Makeup Products Story
By vivace_studio
Edit
60fps
00:15
Makeup Products Story Black Friday theme video
Funny Character Audio Visualization
By vivace_studio
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Funny Character Audio Visualization Original theme video
Happy Halloween
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:11
Happy Halloween Original theme video
Smartphone Music Visualizer
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K
Smartphone Music Visualizer Original theme video

Beyond vivace_studio

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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us