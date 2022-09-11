Sketch Logo

Transform your brand mark with a stylish sketch-to-3D logo reveal. This template blends hand-drawn scribbles, glossy depth, and subtle light leaks for a clean, modern look. It’s perfect for intros and outros across YouTube, TikTok, Reels, and more. Easily add your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors, and let the smooth write‑on animation and lens flares do the rest. Designed for multiple aspect ratios, it keeps your branding front and center on any platform.