Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Partnership Sketch Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Paint
Draw
Cartoon
Outline
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Music
More details
Partnership Sketch Reveal - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
35exports
11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with a touch of artistic flair using our Partnership Sketch Reveal. This captivating hand-drawn logo reveal video is perfect for creating memorable intros for your videos. The vertical format is optimized for mobile-first platforms like Instagram Stories, Snapchat, and TikTok. With customization options for adding your logo, tagline, and colors, this multipurpose template allows you to create engaging and eye-catching content that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to make a lasting impression and elevate your videos to new heights!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Original
Original
Edit
White On Black
White On Black
Edit
Black On White
Black On White
Edit
Estate Blue
Estate Blue
Edit
Pink
Pink
Edit
Green
Green
Edit
Orange On White
Orange On White
Edit
Orange On Dark
Orange On Dark
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us