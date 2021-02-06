Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hip Hop Audio Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Hip Hop Audio Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 5 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Cartoon
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
1.9Kexports
rating
Bring your beats to life with a hip-hop inspired audio visualizer featuring a lively cartoon character, boombox swagger, and a spinning vinyl backdrop. An audio‑reactive spectrum, equalizer bars, progress bar, and timer amplify the rhythm while bold, vibrant colors and clean typography showcase artist and song info. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, single, or playlist. Ideal for releases, teasers, social posts, and live sets—this visualizer makes every drop hit harder and keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us