Hip Hop Audio Visualizer

Bring your beats to life with a hip-hop inspired audio visualizer featuring a lively cartoon character, boombox swagger, and a spinning vinyl backdrop. An audio‑reactive spectrum, equalizer bars, progress bar, and timer amplify the rhythm while bold, vibrant colors and clean typography showcase artist and song info. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, single, or playlist. Ideal for releases, teasers, social posts, and live sets—this visualizer makes every drop hit harder and keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.