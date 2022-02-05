Web Search Promo Long Version

Present your brand with a sophisticated search experience. This template features a photoreal 3D laptop, a smooth search-bar typing animation, and a clean grid of results that leads to a crisp logo end frame. Ideal for website promo, digital marketing, product launches and portfolio showcases. Customize colors, fonts, media and branding to match your identity. The minimal design, elegant motion and pastel gradients keep the focus on your message across any format. Create a polished, modern video that elevates your online presence in just a few clicks.