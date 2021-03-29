Slideshow for my birthday party
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Minimal App Promo - Original - Poster image

Minimal App Promo

00:36 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
App Promo
Mockup
3D motion graphics
5.2Kexports
rating
Promote your mobile app with a sleek, minimalist 3D device promo. Showcase your UI on animated smartphones, supported by bold headlines, subtext, and smooth transitions. Customize colors, fonts, and backgrounds, and easily swap in your own screen videos or images. Floating spheres, section numerals, and a subtle loading indicator add a modern tech touch. Finish with app-store badges for a clear call to action. Optimized for multiple formats, this template is perfect for launches, feature updates, and performance ads across social and paid channels.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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