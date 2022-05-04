Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hologram Viz - Original - Poster image

Hologram Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Audio spectrum
5.2Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a futuristic holographic visualizer. This 3D neon stage showcases an audio‑reactive spectrum, pulsing light rays, and customizable text for artist and track details. Tweak colors, fonts, and intensity to match your sound, or switch to a logo‑driven mode for branded releases. Designed for horizontal, vertical, and square outputs, it’s perfect for music videos, teasers, social posts, and channel uploads. Turn every note into motion and deliver a polished, high‑impact look in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us