Hologram Viz

Bring your music to life with a futuristic holographic visualizer. This 3D neon stage showcases an audio‑reactive spectrum, pulsing light rays, and customizable text for artist and track details. Tweak colors, fonts, and intensity to match your sound, or switch to a logo‑driven mode for branded releases. Designed for horizontal, vertical, and square outputs, it’s perfect for music videos, teasers, social posts, and channel uploads. Turn every note into motion and deliver a polished, high‑impact look in minutes.