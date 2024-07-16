Hologram Viz - Vertical
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
1font
Step into the future of music presentations with our cutting-edge Hologram Viz template. Transform your audio into a visual narrative with holographic animations pulsing to every note. Customize effortlessly with your choice of text, fonts, and a palette that matches your tone. Perfect for musicians and creators, this video invites viewers into a world where sound is visible.
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio