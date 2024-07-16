en
English
en
Hologram Viz - Square

Hologram Viz - Square - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
20exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
1font
Step into the future of music presentations with our cutting-edge Hologram Viz template. Transform your audio into a visual narrative with holographic animations pulsing to every note. Customize effortlessly with your choice of text, fonts, and a palette that matches your tone. Perfect for musicians and creators, this video invites viewers into a world where sound is visible.
Original
Original
Edit
Rotating Logo
Rotating Logo
Edit
Head React
Head React
Edit
