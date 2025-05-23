en
Funny Boxer Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Martial Arts
Character
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
Technology
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
9exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Step into the ring with our dynamic Reveal Video, where a cartoon boxer's entertaining mishap leads to your logo's grand unveiling. Perfect across social media and presentations, our Funny Boxer Reveal template allows you to pack a punch with your brand's intro. Add a touch of humor to your content while showcasing your logo and custom colors, and knock out the competition with a video that's ready for the spotlight.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Funny Logo Original theme video
Funny Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
8s
9
3
19
Spark a connection with your audience using our Funny Logo, where playfulness meets professional branding. A lively animated character unveils your logo with charm and energy, engaging viewers from the first frame. Fully customize this video with your brand's identity, from the tagline to palette. Ideal for creating an energetic intro or a captivating social media moment.
Romantic Vintage Reveal Original theme video
Romantic Vintage Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
7s
3
3
23
This template is a perfect fit for those who are looking for a romantic and vintage feel. The animation starts with a soft, dreamy background and a flying heart appears, which then transforms into your logo. The colors used in this template are muted and warm, giving off a nostalgic and romantic vibe. Overall, this template is perfect for those who want to add a touch of romance and nostalgia to their logo reveal.
Zombie Land Title Design - Horizontal Text Version theme video
Zombie Land Title Design - Horizontal
Edit
By themediastock
10s
3
4
8
Zombie Land Title Design is best for displaying your message or logo with a horror atmosphere of undead and horrific vector characters.
Box Logo Reveal Original theme video
Box Logo Reveal
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
23
Add a playful twist to your professional image with our dynamic Box Logo Reveal template. As the crate bursts open, your logo leaps into the spotlight, captivating your audience. Fully customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, our template delivers that unforgettable first impression. Perfect for any platform, it's ready to launch your brand's story.
Funny Box Logo Original theme video
Funny Box Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
13s
9
4
25
Elevate your brand reveal with this playful and engaging Funny Box Logo template. A whimsical character carefully loads your logo onto a pallet, setting the stage for a creative launch. Customize the scene with your tagline, font selections, and brand colors to make a memorable first impression. Perfect for a variety of purposes, this ready-to-publish animation will charm your audience with its unique and captivating touch.
Funny Character Logo Reveal Theme 3 theme video
Funny Character Logo Reveal
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
20
Say hello to the most charming brand ambassador! Our Funny Character Logo Reveal uses a lively animated character to bring your logo and tagline to life. Customizable fonts and colors let you make this video truly your own. Ideal for intros, outros, or grabbing attention on social media, it's a multipurpose reveal that's as engaging as it is delightful.
Holiday Night Original theme video
Holiday Night
Edit
By koma
10s
6
3
11
Ney Year’s bells, Santa Claus, stary night, and Christmas Tree! Put your audience in a festive mood with a gorgeous Holiday video card that you can easily customize online without any video editing skills. Apply your company’s brand colors, logo and text wish happy holidays to everyone!
Cartoony Xmas Reveal Original theme video
Cartoony Xmas Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
3
4
16
Step into a world of holiday magic with our Cartoony Xmas Reveal template. With a sprinkle of festive whimsy, your logo is cradled amid jolly animations, perfect for framing the joy of the season. Customize with your own colors, fonts, and message, and watch your brand become part of the holiday spirit. This heartwarming template turns any content into a festive celebration, ready to brighten up any channel this holiday season.
