Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Christmas Slides

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
Landscape
Christmas
Holidays
Outline
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Christmas Slides - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
23exports
30 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1text
1font
1audio
Create a heartwarming homage to the holiday spirit with our Christmas Slides template. As the camera glides from one cherished memory to the next, you'll feel the glow of garlands and the joy of the season. Customize this video with personal images, videos, and text, then end with a cheerful 'Merry Christmas' greeting. This is your story told with the warmth of winter magic, with every slide ready to publish and perfect for sharing.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Luxury Slice Slideshow Original theme video
Luxury Slice Slideshow
Edit
By PixBolt
43s
24
16
7
Transform your ideas into a masterpiece with the Luxury Slice slideshow template. Artful light leaks and a thoughtful sense of space invite viewers into your world, where every slide is curated to perfection. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match your vision and make each message resonate on a personal level. Ideal for any multipurpose use, this is visual storytelling as it should be.
Christmas Tree Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Tree Reveal
Edit
By Artstyle
31s
2
9
11
Deck your brand's hall with our Christmas Tree Reveal, a smooth-motion holiday-themed logo reveal. Project a festive ambiance with soft lights and particle effects for your Christmas greetings and promos. This template comes fully customizable, ready to showcase your logo and message in full festive fervor across any display. Create a seasonal sensation with zero hassle.
Christmas Wonderland Slideshow Original theme video
Christmas Wonderland Slideshow
Edit
By PixBolt
46s
24
22
17
Craft a winter wonderland of memories with our Christmas Wonderland Slideshow template. Set against the backdrop of magical snowfall and enchanting particle effects, your images and videos become a festive story to tell. Perfect for personal greetings or business outreach, this template lets you convey warm wishes effortlessly. Add your text, logo, and customize fonts and colors to send a heartwarming message this holiday season.
Tale of a Traveler Original theme video
Tale of a Traveler
Edit
By PixBolt
43s
24
31
11
Embark on a visual journey with the Tale of a Traveler slideshow template, where your story unfolds through elegant, stylish animations. Easily customize images, videos, text, and colors to create a captivating travelogue or presentation that resonates with your audience. Perfect for nature, recreation, or travel content, this template helps you communicate effectively, making every frame a memorable moment.
Glide Opener Original theme video
Glide Opener
Edit
By PixBolt
32s
24
65
9
Let your brand take the lead with our Glide Opener's slideshow template. This versatile canvas combines edgy grunge elements with polished design, ideal for any modern narrative. Tailor every slide to showcase your photos, videos, and text in a cohesive story, complete with your own logos and fonts. Your advertisement or memory chronicle awaits its awe-inspiring display in the digital realm.
Elegant Brand Opener Original theme video
Elegant Brand Opener
Edit
By Artstyle
33s
21
22
9
Step into the professional world with a sleek and polished narrative for your brand using the Elegant Brand Opener. Geometric patterns and silky motion graphics create a rhythmic story, setting the stage for classy intros or sophisticated promos. With customization options galore, including logos, taglines, images, and videos, you're set to leave viewers mesmerized on any platform.
Elegant Lines Opener Original theme video
Elegant Lines Opener
Edit
By Artstyle
31s
21
25
8
Create a refined narrative for your brand with our sleek, Elegant Lines Opener. Geometric elements and smooth motion graphics combine for a professional rhythm, ideal for intros or promos. Customize with logos, taglines, and your media to craft a horizontal opener that will look stunning on any platform. Tell your story in a polished and impactful way that resonates with your audience.
Dynamic Opener Edge Original theme video
Dynamic Opener Edge
Edit
By Artstyle
39s
21
45
12
Set the stage with the Dynamic Opener Edge featuring bold text and energizing shape transitions tailored to the rhythm. Whether you're creating promos, intros, or social media reels, the smooth animations inject flair into your content. Customize this versatile template to match your brand with options for logos, taglines, videos, images, text, fonts, and colors.
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
