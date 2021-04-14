Box Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a fun, cartoon-style logo animation. A character hauls a crate that bursts open as colorful balloons lift your logo into view, followed by a clean tagline. This flat-design ident is energetic yet minimal, ideal as an intro or outro across platforms. Customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors—including box, balloons, background, and character tones—to match your identity. Enjoy bouncy, upbeat motion that instantly grabs attention and leaves a friendly, modern impression.