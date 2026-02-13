Youtube intro for cooking channel
Sparkler Moments In Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Sparkler Moments In Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Music
Lo-fi
Sparkles
Music visualization
10exports
rating
Turn any track into a captivating lyric video with a calm, anime-inspired scene. An illustrated character holds a glowing sparkler by the ocean at sunset while large, readable lyrics pulse to your music. Audio-reactive effects bring gentle life to each line, and flexible color schemes let you match your brand or mood. Perfect for song releases, covers, and chill playlists, this template blends lo‑fi aesthetics, pastel gradients, and centered composition for maximum clarity. Simply add your audio and lyrics, tailor the colors and typography, and render a polished music visualization that feels intimate and timeless.
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
