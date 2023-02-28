Stomp Opener

Launch your brand with an energetic stomp intro that blends bold text banners, clean photo frames, and colorful light leaks. This versatile opener is ideal for promos, intros, and quick slideshows, culminating in a sharp logo and tagline reveal. Easily customize photos, headlines, fonts, and colors to match any identity. The minimal, modern styling and punchy motion create instant impact across feeds and ads in every aspect ratio. Make your message hit hard and stick with a compact opener designed to grab attention fast.