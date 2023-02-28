Slideshow for my birthday party
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Stomp Opener - Original - Poster image

Stomp Opener

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Logo animation
Photo print
4.3Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with an energetic stomp intro that blends bold text banners, clean photo frames, and colorful light leaks. This versatile opener is ideal for promos, intros, and quick slideshows, culminating in a sharp logo and tagline reveal. Easily customize photos, headlines, fonts, and colors to match any identity. The minimal, modern styling and punchy motion create instant impact across feeds and ads in every aspect ratio. Make your message hit hard and stick with a compact opener designed to grab attention fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us