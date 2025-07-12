Menu
Created by Goldenmotion
11exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Tell your story with a pulse in our dynamic Impact Motion Stomp template. Perfect for promos or introductions, this rhythmic slideshow syncs bold transitions with punchy text to energize your images and videos. Customize colors, fonts, and branding to align with your vision, and let your message leave a lasting impact on viewers. Step up your presentation game with a high-energy visual journey that captivates from the first frame.
Best of Goldenmotion
By onbothsides
9s
23
15
14
Impress your audience right from the start with the Energetic Opener template. Perfect for presentations and event videos, this vibrant template injects excitement into your brand's entrance. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to create an unforgettable opening that's uniquely yours. This video is not just an intro; it's the dynamic attention grabber your content deserves. Make a lasting impression and set the tone for the rest of your content with this powerful opener.
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
By Skvifi
8s
24
18
6
A combination of stomp messages and picked photos with your logo as a finale. Can be used as an intro to your daily videos, or as a video ad for different types of content and use cases. Get inspired with 17 industry specific media/text combinations and create a professional video ad for your business.
By vivace_studio
10s
24
13
16
Introducing Slice Stomp, an exhilarating template that brings your media to life with lightning speed. This dynamic and high-energy template is designed to showcase your media in a quick, eye-catching manner. With its energetic transitions, rhythmic animations, and vibrant visual effects, Slice Stomp delivers an electrifying experience that leaves a lasting impression. Whether you're creating a dynamic slideshow, a promo video, or a social media teaser, this template is your go-to solution for injecting energy and excitement into your visuals. Get ready to stomp your way!
By Goldenmotion
12s
24
16
9
Boost your message with the dynamic Momentum Stomp Showcase template, perfect for corporate or business presentations. This Momentum Stomp Showcase video captures your audience's attention with its modern, energetic design, blending text, images, and videos. Customize with your logo, preferred fonts, and colors to make a slideshow that's all yours. Command any screen and setting with this eye-catching creation.
By Promak
13s
21
28
8
Set the stage for your brand's story with a clean, modern twist. The Short Brand Opener is your go to for swift and stylish brand representation across any platform. Designed for intros and business promos, this video template lets your logo take center stage with sharp transitions and sophisticated motion. Make it yours with endless possibilities for customization.
By AirwavesMedia
15s
1
27
11
Bring your story to life with our Quick Typo Intro template that blends smooth animations and dynamic shapes. Perfect for everything from fashion portfolios to product presentations, this versatile video is a trendy intro that will make an impact. Customize with your logo, images, videos, and text to create a seamless, high-definition narrative tailored to your brand.
By motiondrum
11s
22
31
13
Step into the spotlight with our dynamic Bright Fast Opener template. Designed to showcase your products, lifestyle, or fashion portfolio in a vibrant, modern presentation, this template offers you the flexibility to tailor every aspect from text to colors. It's the ultimate tool to create an engaging visual story that is both professional and trendy for any purpose you desire.
