Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Opener - Original - Poster image

Stomp Opener

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 17 images · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
Logo animation
17.2Kexports
rating
Create a high-impact opener with bold, kinetic titles and rhythmic, stomp-style cuts. This versatile template blends fast-moving headlines with vibrant full-screen imagery and ends on a crisp logo screen—ideal for promos, intros, ads, and event teasers. Customize fonts, colors, text, media and logo to match your brand. Built for speed, clarity and modern minimalism, it delivers a punchy title sequence and slideshow feel in one. Perfect for social campaigns, YouTube openers, product launches or travel content when you need a quick, professional introduction that grabs attention instantly.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us