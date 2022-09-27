Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sliding Photo Wall Stomp - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Sliding Photo Wall Stomp - Horizontal

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Logo animation
Title sequence
Mosaic
16.8Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a dynamic stomp opener that layers bold headlines over a sliding photo wall. This modern, rhythmic design blends a punchy title sequence, slideshow energy and a striking logo reveal. Customize text, swap in your images or clips, and fine‑tune colors, photo frames and light leaks to match your brand. Perfect for intros, promos and outros when you need fast impact and clean, modern style across any aspect ratio.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us