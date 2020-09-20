Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Opener - Original - Poster image

Stomp Opener

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 9 images · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
Promo
19.3Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a punchy stomp opener. This fast-paced template features kinetic typography, slice and slide transitions, subtle light leaks, and a clean centered logo outro. Perfect for promos, intros, slideshows, ads, events, portfolios, sports, fashion, food, travel, and more. Easily customize text, images, colors, and fonts to match your brand. The rhythmic motion and bold type ensure your message lands with impact across social media, YouTube, and presentations.
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Reviews (2)
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VDR Intro
by mdashrafmy
cool
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by kcroes0716
thank you!
it made my yt channel's intro!
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us