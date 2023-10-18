Stomp Photo Rotations

Kick off your videos with a punchy stomp opener that blends rotating photo panels, bold kinetic titles, and a clean logo reveal. This modern, energetic design features light-leak textures, a subtle dot-grid background, and duotone color tints for instant impact. Perfect for promos, intros, reels, and event teasers, it delivers a fast, professional look that spotlights your message and brand. Easily customize media, text, colors, and tagline to match your identity and platform. Whether showcasing products, highlights, or announcements, this template turns quick edits into high-impact visuals.