Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Progressive Opener - Original - Poster image

Progressive Opener

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Logo animation
Bold
Minimal
3.6Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a fast, modern opener built around bold titles, sliding banners and duotone imagery. This design blends kinetic typography with smooth, beat‑ready transitions and closes on a crisp logo reveal. Drop in your visuals, edit the headlines, adjust brand colors and you’re ready for attention‑grabbing intros, promos or short ads. It works beautifully across horizontal, vertical and square formats. The minimal, geometric look keeps focus on your message while the energetic pacing hooks viewers. Ideal for creators, brands and agencies who need stylish results in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us