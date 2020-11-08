Hands Logo Reveal

Give your brand a charming entrance with a playful, hand-assembled logo reveal. This minimal, flat design animation uses illustrated hands to build your mark at center stage, then presents a clean tagline beneath. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers a friendly, cartoon vibe with soft pastel styling. Easily customize colors, fonts, and the tagline to match your identity. Perfect for videos, channels, events, and content that needs a simple yet memorable logo animation that feels warm, approachable, and on-brand.