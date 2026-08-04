Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spectrum Vault Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Spectrum Vault Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Futuristic
Background media
7exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a futuristic lyric visualizer. This 3D neon tunnel blends bold, readable captions with an audio‑reactive spectrum for high‑energy impact. Easily sync lyrics, adjust fonts, fine‑tune spectrum style, and match colors to your brand. Drop in your logo to brand your release, single, or teaser. The design scales with your track, making it ideal for music videos, channel uploads, and social promos across genres. If you need a fast, polished lyric video that looks pro and feels immersive, this template has everything you need.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us