Red Button Logo Reveal

Give your brand a crisp, modern entrance. This logo animation opens with a tactile button press that blossoms into elegant concentric rings, settling into your logo and tagline. The flat, minimal design, long shadows, and smooth motion make it ideal for clean intros or polished outros. Easily tailor fonts, colors, and button style to match your identity, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Whether launching a new channel or refreshing your brand presence, this versatile, elegant logo reveal delivers instant impact with professional finesse.