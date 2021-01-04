Hand Click Logo Reveal

Give your brand a friendly, modern introduction with a quick hand‑tap logo reveal. A stylised finger triggers expanding concentric rings that frame your mark, then settles into a clean centered layout with a tagline beneath. The minimalist, geometric design and subtle grain add character without distraction. Customize logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity. Perfect as an intro or outro across corporate, social, and creative content where a crisp, memorable ident is needed.