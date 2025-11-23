Try for free
Intro
Outro
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Error Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Pixels
Neon
Distortion
Glitch
Digital
Logo Animation
Music
More details
Error Reveal - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
8 exports
8 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1 image
4 texts
2 fonts
1 audio
Introducing our Error Reveal template, where your brand emerges through a digital disruption. Watch as a system glitch flickers and fuses with coding sequences, revealing your logo and tagline in a rush of adrenaline. Perfect for tech-savvy intros or commanding outros, this template offers customization of text, fonts, and colors, preparing you to publish a video that stands out in the digital realm.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Swift Blaze Original theme video
Swift Blaze
Edit
By Skvifi
8s
5
3
10
Turn up the heat with a reveal that packs a punch. The Swift Blaze template captures the essence of your brand through a spectacular fire showdown, showcasing your logo and tagline with a dramatic extinguish. Fine-tune the entire experience with custom fonts and colors to reflect your identity. Create a widescreen spectacle ready to publish across platforms, leaving a smoldering impression.
Abstract Slice Reveal Original theme video
Abstract Slice Reveal
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
7
3
10
Step into a world where your brand takes center stage in a whirlwind of dynamic slices. The Abstract Slice Reveal animation merges bold abstract art with energy, revealing your logo in striking colors tailored to your style. Ideal for grabbing attention on any platform, this horizontal template makes intros and outros that pack a punch—just add your logo, tagline, and colors.
YouTube Subscribe Panel 6 Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Panel 6
Edit
By Mirs
6s
1
5
10
Effortlessly integrate a professional-looking call to action into your videos with our modern YouTube Subscribe Panel template. Tailored with customization options for images, text, fonts, and colors, this motion graphic is the perfect addition to any content creator's toolset for boosting subscriber engagement.
YouTube Subscribe Panel 5 Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Panel 5
Edit
By Mirs
6s
1
6
10
Effortlessly integrate a professional-looking call to action into your videos with our modern YouTube Subscribe Panel template. Tailored with customization options for images, text, fonts, and colors, this motion graphic is the perfect addition to any content creator's toolset for boosting subscriber engagement.
YouTube Subscribe Panel 4 Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Panel 4
Edit
By Mirs
6s
1
5
10
Effortlessly integrate a professional-looking call to action into your videos with our modern YouTube Subscribe Panel template. Tailored with customization options for images, text, fonts, and colors, this motion graphic is the perfect addition to any content creator's toolset for boosting subscriber engagement.
YouTube Subscribe Panel 3 Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Panel 3
Edit
By Mirs
6s
1
5
10
Effortlessly integrate a professional-looking call to action into your videos with our modern YouTube Subscribe Panel template. Tailored with customization options for images, text, fonts, and colors, this motion graphic is the perfect addition to any content creator's toolset for boosting subscriber engagement.
YouTube Subscribe Panel 2 Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Panel 2
Edit
By Mirs
6s
1
5
8
Effortlessly integrate a professional-looking call to action into your videos with our modern YouTube Subscribe Panel template. Tailored with customization options for images, text, fonts, and colors, this motion graphic is the perfect addition to any content creator's toolset for boosting subscriber engagement.
YouTube Subscribe Panel 1 Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Panel 1
Edit
By Mirs
6s
1
5
8
Effortlessly integrate a professional-looking call to action into your videos with our modern YouTube Subscribe Panel template. Tailored with customization options for images, text, fonts, and colors, this motion graphic is the perfect addition to any content creator's toolset for boosting subscriber engagement.
