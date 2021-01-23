Loading Search Bar - Horizontal

Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation built around a stylish web search bar. Typed headlines, a subtle loading spinner, and smooth panel transitions guide viewers to a clean central reveal with your logo and website. Perfect for intros, outros, and website promo, this elegant, flat design features a centered layout, rounded rectangles, and long shadows for refined depth. Easily customize text, logo, and colors to match your brand and deploy across multiple formats with confidence.