Funny Logo

Bring your brand to life with a cheerful 2D logo animation. A charming cartoon character strolls in and pulls a rope to reveal your logo and tagline. Clean flat design, bright colors, and smooth motion make it perfect for intros and outros. Easily customize your logo, tagline, background, and character palette. It adapts seamlessly to multiple aspect ratios, so it works across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Ideal for creators, startups, agencies, and anyone seeking a friendly, memorable opener that boosts brand recognition.