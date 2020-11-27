Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Minimal Line Logo - Original - Poster image

Minimal Line Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Geometric
7.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation built from clean geometric lines and a refined square frame. Smooth, elegant motion guides the reveal before settling into a centered, polished finish perfect for intros and outros. Easily tailor colors, fonts, and tagline to fit your identity while maintaining a modern, professional look. Subtle long shadows add dimension without clutter, keeping the focus on your mark. Ideal for corporate presentations, slideshows, and high-impact events where clarity and sophistication matter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us