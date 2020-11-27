Minimal Line Logo
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7.3Kexports
Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation built from clean geometric lines and a refined square frame. Smooth, elegant motion guides the reveal before settling into a centered, polished finish perfect for intros and outros. Easily tailor colors, fonts, and tagline to fit your identity while maintaining a modern, professional look. Subtle long shadows add dimension without clutter, keeping the focus on your mark. Ideal for corporate presentations, slideshows, and high-impact events where clarity and sophistication matter.
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