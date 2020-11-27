Minimal Line Logo

Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation built from clean geometric lines and a refined square frame. Smooth, elegant motion guides the reveal before settling into a centered, polished finish perfect for intros and outros. Easily tailor colors, fonts, and tagline to fit your identity while maintaining a modern, professional look. Subtle long shadows add dimension without clutter, keeping the focus on your mark. Ideal for corporate presentations, slideshows, and high-impact events where clarity and sophistication matter.