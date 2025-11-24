Youtube intro for cooking channel
Merge Minimal Line Logo - Original - Poster image

Merge Minimal Line Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Flat design
518exports
rating
Present your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation. Clean geometric lines assemble into a refined central mark, accented by tasteful long shadows and a subtle tagline. This flat design ident is perfect for intros and outros across presentations, social media, and corporate videos. Easily tailor colors and typography to match your brand while maintaining a modern, professional look. With smooth motion and a centered composition, your logo takes the spotlight from start to finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
Edit
Pack (3)
Themes (8)
