Merge Minimal Line Logo - Vertical

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Corporate
Abstract
Outline
Elegant
Shape
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Merge Minimal Line Logo - Vertical - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
9exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Merge Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Merge Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Partnership Minimal Line Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Minimal Line Logo - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
9
4
10
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Partnership Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
Minimal Line Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Minimal Line Logo - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
9
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logo and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
Partnership Minimal Shape Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Minimal Shape Logo - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
17
Step into the spotlight with an elegant flourish. Our Partnership Minimal Shape Logo showcases your logos like never before. Watch as captivating shapes and lines orchestrate a visual symphony, building to a stunning reveal. Customize with your logos, tagline, and brand colors for a mesmerizing presence on any screen. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and beyond. Your story, dramatically told.
Merge Minimal Shape Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Merge Minimal Shape Logo - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
10s
9
5
18
Revitalize your brand's digital presence with a Merge Minimal Shape Logo reveal that embodies simplicity and dynamism. This template features shape layers and lines that dance and merge to disclose your logo, creating a harmonious narrative. Customize with your unique colors, tagline, and logo to broadcast a message of elegance and clarity.
Minimal Shape Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Minimal Shape Logo - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
9s
9
3
21
Revitalize your brand's digital presence with a Minimal Shape Logo reveal that embodies simplicity and dynamism. This template features shape layers and lines that dance and merge to disclose your logo, creating a harmonious narrative. Customize with your unique colors, tagline, and logo to broadcast a message of elegance and clarity.
The Connection - Vertical Original theme video
The Connection - Vertical
Edit
By Harchenko
8s
7
4
5
The Connection is an advanced looking template with a futuristic design. It uses a stunning combination of effects to reveal and enhance your media. This template contains 2 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. This project can be a wicked introduction to your new products, technology vlogs, and so much more.
Abstract Corporate Ident - Vertical Original theme video
Abstract Corporate Ident - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
14
Bring your logo to life with flowing colors and dynamic movement using our Abstract Corporate Ident template. Thick abstract shapes create a stunning cascade around your brand, building to a striking reveal with a glossy finish. Tailor this video with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a ready-to-publish masterpiece that's sure to make an impact on any platform.
Colorful Lines Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Colorful Lines Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By PixBolt
8s
5
3
12
Transport your audience into a realm of wonder with our logo reveal template, where colors and lines intertwine in a resplendent 3D spectacle. This Colorful Lines Reveal template is perfect for any platform needing that wow-factor. Customize the logo, tagline, and a palette of colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your animated masterpiece captivates viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.
