Merge Minimal Line Logo - Post

Templates
/
Branding
Post
6-15s
Corporate
Abstract
Outline
Elegant
Shape
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Merge Minimal Line Logo - Post - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
16exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Merge Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Merge Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 7
Theme 7
Edit
Theme 6
Theme 6
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
