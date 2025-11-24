Youtube intro for cooking channel
Partnership Minimal Line Logo - Original - Poster image

Partnership Minimal Line Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Partnership
Intro
Outro
412exports
rating
Present two brands with clarity and style. This minimal, elegant logo animation lines up your partnership logos side by side and adds a clean tagline for a professional finish. Built with geometric lines, a central square frame, and signature long shadows, it’s ideal for corporate intros, outros, and event screens. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your identity and deliver a polished co-brand reveal that works across formats, from social posts to widescreen presentations.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
