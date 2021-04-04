Funny Character Logo Reveal

Make a memorable first impression with a charming cartoon mascot that pops from a portal to reveal your logo and tagline. This flat design, minimalist ident is perfect for intros, outros, and social posts. Easily adapt it to your brand with customizable colors, fonts, and logo options. The upbeat, playful motion and clean centered layout keep attention on your branding while adding personality. Designed to work across multiple aspect ratios, it delivers a polished logo animation that’s fast to edit and ready to share anywhere.