Spectrum Vault

Turn your song into a head‑turning visual with a futuristic 3D tunnel, glowing lights, and reactive EQ bars. This music visualizer highlights artist and track details while your cover art takes center stage. Everything responds to your audio for an energetic, club‑ready feel. Easily fine‑tune colors, spectrum look, frequency focus and intensity to match any genre. Perfect for singles, premieres, lyric drops, or background visuals for streams and channels. Drop in your track, set your branding, and export a premium, neon‑lit performance that boosts engagement wherever you post.