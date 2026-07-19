Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spectrum Vault - Original - Poster image

Spectrum Vault

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Audio spectrum
Music
8exports
rating
Turn your song into a head‑turning visual with a futuristic 3D tunnel, glowing lights, and reactive EQ bars. This music visualizer highlights artist and track details while your cover art takes center stage. Everything responds to your audio for an energetic, club‑ready feel. Easily fine‑tune colors, spectrum look, frequency focus and intensity to match any genre. Perfect for singles, premieres, lyric drops, or background visuals for streams and channels. Drop in your track, set your branding, and export a premium, neon‑lit performance that boosts engagement wherever you post.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us