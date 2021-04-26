Real Estate Logo Reveal

Give your real estate brand a crisp, modern introduction. This template opens on a clean flat-design house scene before a circular transition unveils your 3D logo and tagline. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity. Smooth, elegant motion and vibrant hues make it perfect for brokerages, agents, property listings, and home tours. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it delivers a professional logo animation that works as both an intro and outro across social, ads, and presentations.