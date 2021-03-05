Smartphone Music Visualizer

Bring your music to life with a playful, flat‑design visualizer built around a central smartphone player. An illustrated character bobs to the beat while reactive equalizer bars animate on surrounding devices. Customize colors, fonts, and UI accents to match your brand. Tweak spectrum behavior by adjusting frequency range, band density, and thickness. Add your track, set song and artist text, and get a clean, modern 2D look that’s perfect for uploads, promos, or background visuals. Ideal for artists, labels, and creators who want a polished, engaging and easy‑to‑brand music visualization.