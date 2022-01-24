Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wax Stamp Logo - Original - Poster image

Wax Stamp Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Elegant
2.1Kexports
rating
Introduce prestige to your brand with a refined 3D wax seal reveal. A handcrafted stamp presses into molten wax atop crisp paper, lifting to unveil your logo with embossed detail and warm, cinematic lighting. The design is elegant, minimal, and highly professional—ideal for polished intros and outros. Customize fonts, logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity, and complete the piece with your own soundtrack. Deliver a memorable, premium impression across social feeds or YouTube with this sophisticated logo animation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us