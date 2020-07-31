Mosaic Corporate Opener

Make a memorable first impression with a sleek mosaic logo reveal. This minimal, elegant intro assembles square photo tiles into a clean grid before transitioning to your centered brandmark. Customize the photo panels, colors, and logo to align with your identity. Smooth tile reveals, subtle depth, and a light pastel background give your opener a professional polish. Ideal for brand intros or as a standout logo sting, this 3D motion graphics design keeps the focus on clarity and sophistication while telling your story through an ordered visual mosaic.