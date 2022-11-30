Merry Christmas

Send warm wishes with a playful, animated Christmas greeting. This flat-design, cartoon template features snowy forests, reindeer, a cozy cottage, and a sparkling tree with gifts. Customize multiple headline slides, fine‑tune colours across scene elements, and finish with your logo for polished branding. Smooth slide transitions, gentle snowfall, and a cozy mood make it perfect for seasonal intros, social posts, and holiday messages. Make your brand shine while sharing festive cheer.