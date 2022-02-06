Web Search Promo Short Version

Showcase your brand with a sleek search-inspired promo. This minimalist slideshow features a type-to-search intro, clickable UI, and smooth scrolling media cards before landing on a professional logo end screen. It’s perfect for website promotion, product highlights, portfolios, and digital campaigns. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and logo to match your brand and publish in multiple aspect ratios. Clean 3D motion graphics, refined gradients, and thoughtful pacing keep attention on your content while conveying a polished, modern feel.