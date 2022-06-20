Search Logo With Images

Create a crisp, modern logo reveal that starts with a typed search and ends with your brand front and center. This minimal, search UI-inspired animation showcases a quick image sequence, then lands on a bold glitch reveal and a clear website tagline. Ideal for intros, outros, and website promos, it blends clean flat design with techy glitch accents for high-impact branding. Customize your query, upload images, swap colors, and add your logo and URL to match any identity in minutes.