Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Vibe Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Summer Vibe Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Cartoon
Music visualization
Music
Summer
2Kexports
rating
Bring your song to life with a playful, summer‑ready lyric video. A cartoon swimmer bobs in a vibrant pool as lyrics sync on beat, creating a feel‑good vacation vibe. Switch modes to showcase artist and track info with an audio spectrum for a full music visualizer. Ideal for singles, promos, and social posts, the 2D flat design and bold colors keep focus on your music. Easy to customize text, colors, and more. Export in wide, square, or vertical formats to fit every platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us