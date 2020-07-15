Happy Family Photos

Bring your memories to life in a cheerful, kid-friendly slideshow. Colorful balloons lift each framed photo or video against a pastel sky with clouds and a rainbow. Add your captions on every scene and finish with a custom closing tagline. The flat design and smooth, floating motion keep things light, fun and engaging—perfect for family recaps, school projects, birthdays, or playful brand stories. Fully customize images, text, colors and fonts to match your style, then render a ready-to-share video that delights audiences of all ages.