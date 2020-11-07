Photo Slide Logo Reveal

Blend a sleek photo sequence with a sharp, sophisticated logo reveal. This minimal, elegant template features clean lines, long shadows, and tasteful motion that spotlights your images before unveiling your brand. Ideal for corporate intros, outros, and short promos, it’s designed to look refined on any channel. Easily swap photos, adjust colors, refine the logo and tagline, and pick fonts that match your identity. The smooth slide-ins and line wipes keep the focus on your story while the monochrome aesthetic adds polish. Create a memorable opener or closer in minutes with professional results.