Youtube Box Call Outs

Drive instant engagement with a clean, minimal CTA overlay tailored for YouTube. This transparent call-out graphic drops neatly over any footage, featuring flat design bars, bold typography, and an interactive cursor that visually ‘clicks’ your prompts. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then render as a crisp overlay for videos or streams. Perfect for channels that want a simple, polished way to encourage audience actions without clutter. Fast to edit, easy to reuse, and built to keep your message front and center.