Glitch TV Logo

Bring your brand to life with a retro CRT twist. This energetic logo animation uses analog TV static, scanlines, RGB splits, and playful glitch effects—complete with a hand smack that stabilizes the signal—before landing on a clean, bold logo display and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s easy to customize with your mark, text, and colors. Works great across horizontal, square, and vertical formats, giving your channel, product, or project a distinctive vintage identity with modern polish.