Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch TV Logo - Post - Old TV - Poster image

Glitch TV Logo - Post

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Analog
Intro
Glitch
Outro
194exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a retro CRT twist. This energetic logo animation uses analog TV static, scanlines, RGB splits, and playful glitch effects—complete with a hand smack that stabilizes the signal—before landing on a clean, bold logo display and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s easy to customize with your mark, text, and colors. Works great across horizontal, square, and vertical formats, giving your channel, product, or project a distinctive vintage identity with modern polish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us