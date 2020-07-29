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Short News Opener - Original - Poster image

Short News Opener

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Page turn
Paper
Wide logo
7.7Kexports
rating
Open your videos with a crisp page‑turn logo reveal. This elegant opener blends paper‑curl transitions, smooth motion, and a duotone gradient wash to frame your brand. Drop in your images, adjust colors, and let the seamless wipes build anticipation before the final centered logo hold. Ideal for intros, teasers, and quick brand stings across social and broadcast formats, it delivers a minimalist, editorial feel without clutter. Make your reveal clean, modern, and on‑brand in just a few clicks.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us