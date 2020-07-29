Short News Opener

Open your videos with a crisp page‑turn logo reveal. This elegant opener blends paper‑curl transitions, smooth motion, and a duotone gradient wash to frame your brand. Drop in your images, adjust colors, and let the seamless wipes build anticipation before the final centered logo hold. Ideal for intros, teasers, and quick brand stings across social and broadcast formats, it delivers a minimalist, editorial feel without clutter. Make your reveal clean, modern, and on‑brand in just a few clicks.